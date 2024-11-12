CDPR delegation visits TDAP

KARACHI - A delegation from the Consortium for Development Policy Research (CDPR) visited the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) headquarters in Karachi Monday to discuss strategic improvements for meaningful and sustainable effect of Export Development Fund (EDF) utilization.

The meeting, chaired by Basit Rauf, Director General of the Textile and Leather Division, included Azhar Ali Dahar, Director General of the Engineering and Minerals Division, and Aasim Tiwana, Director General of the Trade Facilitation Division. Joining through Zoom were Ms. Rafia Syed, Director General Punjab I, and Khalid Rasool, Director General Punjab II. Other senior TDAP officials were also present. CDPR was represented by Dr. Mujtaba Piracha, consultant & former Pakistan’s permanent representative to WTO, and Ms Faiza, Program Manager.

CDPR, in partnership with the Revenue Mobilisation, Investment, and Trade (REMIT) programme – funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and Adam Smith International – is collaborating with EDF to develop a comprehensive strategy aimed at enhancing EDF’s scope, efficiency, management, utilization and impact. This proposed strategy will seek to optimize EDF’s resource allocation, strengthen partnerships between EDF, government bodies, and private sector stakeholders, and implement advanced monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to pass on the benefits to the whole economy by sustainable improvements in socio-economic indicators of the country.

To support this initiative, TDAP and CDPR are organizing consultative sessions with key stakeholders with business community, including nationwide business councils, associations, and chambers of commerce, etc. These sessions are expected to capture valuable insights that will shape the EDF strategy to reflect the real needs of Pakistan’s economy through trade development.

During the meeting, both TDAP and CDPR representatives discussed potential enhancements to the EDF funding mechanism, focusing on areas such as sustainability, monitoring, transparency and sectoral impact. The CDPR delegation’s Karachi visit will also include upcoming meetings with the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), and other association representatives. TDAP is actively coordinating and facilitating these engagements.

This collaboration between CDPR, REMIT, and EDF represents a significant step towards developing a robust and responsive EDF framework to support Pakistan’s export sector in a competitive global landscape.