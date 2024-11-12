China to continue support Pakistan in fighting terrorism: Lin Jian

BEIJING - China will continue to support Pakistan in fighting against terrorism and attempts to undermine mutual trust and cooperation between the two countries will not succeed, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Monday. China reiterated that terrorism is a common enemy of humanity. It’s a shared responsibility of the international community to fight terrorism and prevent tragedies from happening again, he said during his regular briefing in response to a question regarding the security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan. He said, “We are firm in our commitment to protecting the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions overseas.” He remarked that China and Pakistan have the resolve and capability to foil any attempt to harm China-Pakistan relations and ensure that terrorists will pay the price. The spokesman said that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners. Our iron-clad friendship has taken deep roots among our people. “Attempts to undermine the mutual trust and cooperation between the two countries will not succeed,” he added. Lin Jian said that China will continue to support Pakistan in developing its economy and society and improving people’s lives. “We will firmly carry out cooperation with Pakistan in various fields for the benefit of the two peoples,” he added.