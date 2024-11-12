CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on world pneumonia prevention day

On the occasion of World Pneumonia Prevention Day, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the importance of taking precautions against pneumonia, particularly for children and the elderly who are most vulnerable to the disease.

In her message, Maryam Nawaz Sharif highlighted the alarming fact that pneumonia claims the lives of millions of children and elderly people worldwide each year. She stressed that vaccination against pneumonia is crucial for children under the age of five to protect them from this deadly disease.

The Chief Minister further stated that timely diagnosis and treatment of pneumonia can help control its spread and reduce fatalities. She also called for raising awareness about pneumonia prevention and treatment, urging that it should be seen as a collective responsibility.

She concluded her message by advising special care for children’s health during the cold weather, which can increase the risk of pneumonia, and emphasized the need for focused attention on preventing the disease in the winter months.