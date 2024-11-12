CM Maryam takes notice of violence against three women

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of violence against three women over a property dispute in Sargodha

“Violence against women over property disputes is not only sad but condemnable,” said the chief minister as she sought a report from RPO Sargodha in the matter, and directed him to take immediate legal action against the responsible.

”Women and children are my redlines, incidents of violence against them are absolutely not tolerated”, she remarked while condemning the incident.