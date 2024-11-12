Tuesday, November 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CM Maryam takes notice of violence against three women

Our Staff Reporter
November 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of violence against three women over a property dispute in Sargodha

“Violence against women over property disputes is not only sad but condemnable,” said the chief minister as she sought a report from RPO Sargodha in the matter, and directed him to take immediate legal action against the responsible.

”Women and children are my redlines, incidents of violence against them are absolutely not tolerated”, she remarked while condemning the incident.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1731387966.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024