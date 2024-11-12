Coaster plunges into Indus river, leaving 7 dead, 17 missing

A tragic accident occurred Tuesday when a coaster carrying wedding guests veered off course and plunged into the near the Tahlichi Bridge, resulting in the deaths of at least seven people, with 17 others still missing and one injured.

The vehicle, en route from Astore Parishing to Chakwal, had 25 passengers onboard when it fell into the river’s swift waters. Rescue 1122 confirmed that seven bodies, including two women and five men, have been recovered, and an injured woman has been rescued. Rescue operations have been challenging due to the wreckage’s location mid-river, with additional resources, including a crane from Gilgit, dispatched to support the efforts.

Expressing deep grief, Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan has directed all relevant agencies to expedite the rescue operation and instructed health officials to provide optimal care to the injured. Governor Syed Mehdi Shah echoed these sentiments, urging immediate action to locate the missing and offering condolences for the loss of lives.