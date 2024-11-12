Commissioner chairs meeting on disaster management

LAHORE - Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed chaired a special meeting on disaster management here on Monday. Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Director General Irfan Khatia briefed the meeting about ongoing relief measure. During the meeting, the relief commissioner emphasized that the protection of lives and property from the devastating effects of floods in the province is the top priority of the Punjab government. In this regard, the Punjab government has developed a comprehensive plan to prevent urban flooding, hill torrents, and floods in rivers, which will help safeguard lives, property, and infrastructure in the future. He explained that a project worth Rs48 billion was being launched to address erosion caused by hill torrents, streams, urban flooding, and river floods. The project will not only ensure the safety of people’s lives but also protect their livestock and crops. The relief commissioner added that the project would be divided into three phases: short-term, medium-term, and long-term. The short-term phase will be completed within one year, the medium-term phase within three years, and the long-term phase will take five years. He also shared that flood mapping surveys are being conducted as part of the project, which will produce detailed population data and online maps of areas near the rivers.

This will help facilitate the relocation of populations in the flood-prone areas of Jhelum, Chenab, and Sindh River basins to safer locations.

Additionally, Nabeel Javed highlighted that in recent years, the Punjab government has compensated flood-affected families to the tune of Rs50 billion.