Commissioner orders practical steps against smog

SARGODHA - Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan has issued orders to all departments to speed up operations on an emergency basis against commercial units and transport that cause smog. He also asked the transport and traffic police to take joint action against vehicles that emit smoke and notices to factories causing environmental pollution. He also ordered to ensure the ban on crop residue and garbage burning and ordered demolition of brick kilns running on old technology. He was addressing a meeting about smog and Punjab Dhi Rani program in his conference room. The Commissioner directed the four Deputy Commissioners to take action on a daily basis against commercial units causing environmental pollution and send the report to his office. In the meeting, it was told about the Chief Minister’s Punjab Dhi Rani program that 602 applications have been received so far in Sargodha division, in which 197 from Sargodha, 121 from Khushab, 132 from Mianwali and 152 from Bhakkar. Committees have also been formed at the tehsil level to scrutinize the applications. Each couple will be given dowry worth Rs.26,000 in total, including Rs.100,000 in cash as Salaami from the Chief Minister of Punjab. The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure best arrangements for mass marriages. Apart from the four Deputy Commissioners, other officers including Special Branch, Local Government, Social Welfare, Environment, Agriculture, PHA, Traffic Police, Forests, Public Health Engineering and Secretary RTA were also present in the meeting.

Commissioner inspects veterinary hospital

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan inspected a veterinary hospital on Khushab Road and reviewed facilities and services. The staff and doctors briefed the commissioner about the service delivery. He also inspected the facility desk set up in the hospital for issuance of the Chief Minister Punjab Livestock Card. Director Livestock, Dr. Arif Sultan, informed him that the target of registering 2,000 farmers for Sargodha division was given whereas 4,000 had been registered, while the registration is still going on. He said that the veterinary hospital was working in two shifts and ultrasound facility was also available in the hospital and X-ray services would also be provided soon. He said that they were trying to facilitate livestock farmers and animal owners. Deputy Director Dr. Tanveer Ashraf and AD Naila Maqsood were also present. Earlier, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan also planted saplings in the hospital’s lawn as part of the plantation campaign.