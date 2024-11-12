Concerns on Recent Constitutional Bills

I am writing to express concern over recent constitutional amendments extending the tenure of Pakistan’s Armed Forces chiefs. This change, affecting leadership continuity within the Army, Navy, and Air Force, has prompted significant public and international scrutiny.

In a climate where the Armed Forces’ involvement in civilian affairs is already under debate, these amendments risk increasing apprehensions about military influence in governance. Many Pakistanis view this move as expanding military involvement in civilian spheres, potentially straining civil-military relations and affecting Pakistan’s democratic image on the world stage.

Such constitutional amendments may also impact Pakistan’s relationships with nations that prioritise engagement with civilian-led democracies. Our diplomatic ties, trade agreements, and regional partnerships could suffer if Pakistan’s governance model appears increasingly militarised. In my view, it would reinforce democratic values if Armed Forces chiefs stepped down upon completing their tenures, allowing for fresh leadership and signalling our commitment to democracy.

I hope this issue prompts a broader conversation on the need for a balanced approach to civil-military relations that upholds Pakistan’s democratic integrity and strengthens its global standing.

WASIF KHALIQ DAD,

Rawalpindi.