Deceptive Win

On November 5, former President Donald J. Trump was elected as the 47th President of the United States, securing 277 electoral votes, surpassing the 270 required to win. Vice President Kamala Harris garnered 224 votes, with key swing states proving decisive in the close race. Trump’s campaign prioritised issues like immigration, inflation, and Middle Eastern peace, pledging to tackle these challenges.

Pakistani leaders are watching this election closely. The Pakistani-American Public Affairs Committee (PakPAC, USA) endorsed Trump, with around 625,000 Pakistani-Americans residing in swing states backing the Republican candidate. They believe Trump will improve U.S.-Pakistan relations and are optimistic about his promise to end conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

MANZOOR AHMED,

Sindh.