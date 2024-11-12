Denning Law University win girls’ throwball title at 13th Culligon C’ship

LAHORE - Denning Law University emerged as the champion in the girls’ university category at the 13th Culligon Boys and Girls Throwball Championship 2024, held from November 6-9 at the Pakistan Sports Board in Karachi. The tournament, organized by the Pakistan Throwball Federation (PTF), saw intense competition among 128 teams across multiple divisions. In the university-level girls’ division, Denning Law University clinched the top spot, with IOBM University finishing as runner-up and Greenwich University securing third place. Zahra Mazhar from Denning Law University was named the best player. Among the notable winners, DHA CSS-4 took first place in the Grade 4-5 girls’ division, while Habib Girls School dominated the O-Level and A-Level girls’ categories.The closing ceremony honored winners with trophies, medals, and awards presented by notable guests, including sports dignitaries and officials from educational institutions.

PTF Secretary and WTF President Maqbool Arian highlighted that position-holding teams would now have the opportunity to represent Pakistan at the Asian School Throwball Championship, Asian Throwball Championship, and International Student Games 2025.