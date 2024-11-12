Tuesday, November 12, 2024
DIG orders to take effective measures against criminal elements

8:51 PM | November 12, 2024
Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Islamabad, Syed Ali Raza, presided over an important meeting at his office on Tuesday.

A public relations officer told APP that, the meeting was attended by the Zonal Circle and senior police officers from various police stations.

DIG Raza directed the officers to take effective measures to prevent incidents of robbery, dacoity, and theft.

Crime control teams, under the supervision of Station House Officers (SHOs), will focus on arresting absconders, proclaimed offenders, target offenders, and other criminals.

The teams will also take proactive action to curb criminal activities within their jurisdictions.

DIG said the progress of these crime control teams will be reviewed daily. “All police officers are expected to be more effective in combating criminal elements,” he added.

DIG Raza emphasized that police officers showing excellence in their duties will be commended, while those demonstrating negligence or poor performance will face departmental action.

DIG urged all officers to ensure the provision of better facilities to citizens, stating that the protection of lives and property is the top priority of the Islamabad Police and added any form of negligence will not be tolerated.

