Distt admin committed to implement ‘Suthra Punjab’ Programme: DC

NANKANA SAHIB - Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Taslim Rao on Monday said the district administration was utilizing all available resources to implement Punjab’s Chief Minister’s Programme ‘Suthra Punjab’ in effective way. He said this while visiting various areas of the city along with Member National Assembly (MNA), Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Agha Ali Haider. The lawmakers also inspected the ongoing work to beautify public parks in the city. Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal said that the provision of a healthy environment was the mission of the government, adding that the district administration was taking effective measures in that regard. Under the Programme, the instructions have been issued to beautify all towns of the district. Agha Ali Haider said the district administration led by the deputy commissioner made the city beautiful under the Programme.

Owners of 17 factories booked for causing smog

The police booked owners of 17 factories, mills and brick kilns during November on charges of causing smog by emitting excessive smoke into the air. A police spokesman said here on Monday that on the special directions of CPO Kamran Adil, a vigorous campaign was launched against smoke emitting factories and vehicles. He said that the police took drastic action against the owners of various factories, mills and brick kilns and registered 17 cases against the violators.

Meanwhile, the CPO appealed to the general public to use face masks and other safety measures against smog.