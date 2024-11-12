Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Environmental changes affecting life badly: ADC

NEWS WIRE
November 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SAHIWAL  -  Additional Commissioner (Coordination), Dr Safdar Hussain on Monday said environmental changes were affecting human’s life badly and emphasized the need of tree plantations to overcome these challenges. While addressing a meeting regarding PISP Programme, he said the environment could become healthy by overcoming the changes and tress always played pivotal role in that regard. Director Development, Dr Saifullah Bhatti, Director Local Government, Shahid Farooq Warriach, Director, PHA, Niaz Ahmed and City Manager, PISP Programme, Asjad Ali attended the meeting. The additional commissioner directed the Programme’s authorities to lay sewerage line in Bhatta Chowk on priority. He also directed to continue anti-encroachment drive in the city in effective way.

Latest Highlights

