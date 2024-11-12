FACE partners with international experts for training of Agriculture Dept Punjab

LAHORE - FACE, a not-for-profit organization, has engaged international experts to conduct multiple trainings sessions for Agriculture Department Punjab. Dr Upendra Singh, Vice President Research & Chief Scientist IFDC-USA, conducted the first session in Lahore on Monday.

The trainings focus on improved crop yields through site-specific nutrient management, 4R nutrient stewardship and best management practices to reduce nutrient losses and gaseous emissions from agricultural lands and improve nutrient use efficiency. Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Sahoo was the chief guest. The event was attended by officers from Extension Services, Soil Survey, Pest Warning, Planning & Evaluation. Other participants included faculty and students from academia, private sector, development sector and farmers.

Sahoo said that non-government and non-profit organizations, and some corporate leaders had long advocated the case for private sector engagement in modernizing, mechanizing and capacity building of agri value chain. Now it seems to be an unprecedented window of opportunity for companies and NGOs to work together with governments to advance the goals on food security and climate smart agriculture.

Agriculture has a critical role in supporting economic growth in Pakistan. About 70% of the country’s rural population is directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture. The sector accounts for 24% of Pakistan’s GDP, and 37% of employment. The prosperity of a large portion of the population revolves around good growth in agriculture, Secretary Agriculture remarked.

Hasan Akram, Chief Operating Officer FACE, said: “Producing more and healthier food in a sustainable manner is a global challenge and more so for Pakistan as our crop yields are lower than global averages. Our rapidly growing population and vulnerability to climate change makes agriculture efficiency even more crucial for food security and economic growth of the country”. Hasan shared future plans of FACE for working together with Agriculture Department on capacity building and infrastructure support in collaboration with their sponsors.