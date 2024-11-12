Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Fawad apologizes in third contempt case, hearing adjourned

7:08 PM | November 12, 2024
Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has apologized in the third contempt case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The hearing, conducted by a three-member commission led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, revealed that Chaudhry had offered an apology for the third contempt charge against him.

Chaudhry stated that he had already apologized in two earlier cases, yet he continued to face proceedings in an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC). In response, the CEC instructed him to submit a written reply.

Chaudhry argued that an apology should resolve the contempt issue, but the ECP’s Balochistan member cautioned that if contempt cases were resolved merely by apologies, they would persist.

The ECP later adjourned the hearing until December 10.

