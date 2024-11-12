Tuesday, November 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Germany’s Scholz says ready to hold confidence vote this year

Germany’s Scholz says ready to hold confidence vote this year
NEWS WIRE
November 12, 2024
Newspaper, International

BERLIN  -  Germany’s embattled Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday he would be ready to ask for a confidence vote this year to pave the way for snap elections. Scholz, whose coalition collapsed on Wednesday, said in a TV interview that “for me it would not be a problem” to ask for the parliamentary vote before Christmas, if major parties agree. Previously, he had spoken of a mid-January vote and a late-March election.

“I also want that it happens quickly,” the centre-left leader said, referring to a return to the ballot boxes, in an interview on public broadcaster ARD.

The coalition crisis, rooted in differences over economic and fiscal policy, came to a head late Wednesday when Scholz sacked his rebellious finance minister Christian Lindner of the Free Democrats. That reduced the unruly three-party coalition government to two parties -- Scholz’s Social Democrats and the Greens.

Askari Bank leads development of Pakistan’s first cashless ecosystem for housing societies

The crisis erupted just as Donald Trump won the White House race with as yet unknown consequences for transatlantic trade and the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Scholz’s political rivals have threatened to block his minority government from passing laws unless he immediately seeks a confidence vote.

The chancellor Sunday suggested his Social Democrats’ parliamentary leader Rolf Muetzenich hold talks on the timing of the confidence vote with the head of the conservative opposition CDU, Friedrich Merz.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1731305122.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024