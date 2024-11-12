Gold price drops by Rs1,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs1,300 and was sold at Rs277,500 on Monday against its sale at Rs278,800, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went down by Rs1,115 to Rs237,911 from Rs239,026 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs218.085 from Rs.219,107. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,300 and Rs2,829.21, respectively. The price of gold in the international market declined by $13 to $2,670 from $2,683, the Association reported.