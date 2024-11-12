Gold prices drop by Rs7,000 per tola

The price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs7,000 on Tuesday, reaching Rs270,500 from the previous rate of Rs277,500, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association. The price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold also declined by Rs6,000, now selling at Rs231,911, while 22-karat gold dropped to Rs212,584 per 10 grams.

Silver prices saw a decrease as well, with per tola silver down by Rs50 to Rs3,250 and 10 grams falling by Rs42.86 to Rs2,786. The international gold price also declined, dropping by $77 to $2,593 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee depreciated by six paisa against the US dollar, closing at Rs277.92 in the interbank market. In the open market, the dollar was bought at Rs277.40 and sold at Rs278.90. Other currency movements included a Rs1.57 drop in the Euro to Rs295.44 and a Rs2.26 decline in the British Pound to Rs356.00. The Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal saw slight increases, closing at Rs75.66 and Rs73.98, respectively.