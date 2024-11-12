Green tourism initiative aims to boost tourism with SIFC support

The Green Tourism company, backed by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), is actively working to promote tourism across Pakistan. This initiative aims to project Pakistan’s cultural and natural beauty both locally and internationally, with a focus on sports and other events as major draws for tourists.

To achieve this, Green Tourism has partnered with over thirty government departments, creating a collaborative network to strengthen Pakistan's tourism appeal. Through coordinated efforts, the initiative seeks to highlight the country's scenic landscapes, heritage sites, and vibrant cultural events.

Additionally, plans are underway for establishing a Human Resource Institute to support skilled workforce development within the tourism sector. This proposed institute is expected to provide specialized training and create new job opportunities, aligning with the company’s mission to foster sustainable growth in tourism.

The SIFC-backed efforts reflect a broader vision to transform Pakistan into a key destination on the global tourism map while generating economic opportunities and cultural exchange.