Haroon terms education important for country’s development

KARACHI - Former Representative of Pakistan to United Nations Organisation (UNO) and Pakistan Movement leader Abdullah Hussain Haroon on Monday termed education very important for the development of the country. Sindh Madressatul Islam inherits a historic background from where his grandfather Sir Abdullah Haroon and other great personalities had received their early education, Hussain Haroon stated this while delivering lecture titled “My Experiences and Encounters” under popular lecture series of Sindh Madressatul Islam University.

Haroon narrated his early education in Karachi, services of his family in education, social work, politics, diplomacy and philanthropy, his professional career at national and international level, issues of education and environmental and Karachi’s past and present days. Abdullah Hussain Haroon paid great tribute to SMI’s founding father Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi and teachers. He termed education a very important for development of the country. Hussain Haroon, who also served as Speaker Sindh Assembly, said his grandfather Sir Abdullah Haroon alongwith Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had highly contributed in making of Pakistan, and he was a close associate of Quaid-e-Azam. He said Aga Khan and his grandfather Sir Abdullah Haroon had financially supported Aligarh University in the days when it was facing a financial crisis.

Talking on his family’s parliamentary role, Abdullah Hussain Haroon said his family had played a significant role in the parliamentary politics and among them were Sir Abdullah Haroon, Yousuf Haroon and he himself. He said in the time of Yousuf Haroon as the chief minister Sindh in 1950 the Sindh Assembly had passed the Tenancy Act, in which a farmer was given right of equal share in agriculture product. He also shared his views about the history and environmental issues of Karachi city and said this city has beautiful buildings including the buildings of Sindh Madressatul Islam, which were mostly built in colonial period. Now Karachi is a huge populated city, where especially serious environmental issues are surfaced. “A large number of residents of Karachi are sick due to environmental pollution. Wind, water and food borne diseases are horrible in the city,” Abdullah Hussain Haroon said and added that rubbish of the city is also going in the sea since over last 100 years and making it polluted. Therefore, he suggested that especially our youth must be aware about environmental issues and the concerned departments should play their due role in this respect.

He was of the view that those great writers who have penned down remarkable books, were mostly not degree holders, but they had a great thought. This is why, there should be debating halls in universities, where original concepts be discussed. He also remembered his friend late Nisar Ali Effendi, grandson of Hassanally Effendi and called him a very honourable person. Talking on the role of UNO, the former representative of Pakistan at UN, said it is a useful international institution where a representative of any country can approach for conflict resolution or any other help. He opined that there is no any other international institution that could replace it. He said although there are many expectations from the UN, which it was not fulfilling but it is an important world forum. Earlier, Dr Mujeeb Sahrai, Vice Chancellor (VC) of SMIU in his introductory speech introduced the guest with audience and said Sir Abdullah Haroon had great attachment with his alma mater Sindh Madressatul Islam and was supporting it and its students. He said Haroon family is known for its contributions to Pakistan’s political and social landscape and Abdullah Hussain Haroon has long been active in social and charitable causes in Pakistan.

He has supported numerous initiatives in education, healthcare, and community development through his work with various charitable organisations, including the Haroon Charitable Foundation. Dr Jamshed Adil Halepoto moderated the session, while Ms Zonaira Jalali conducted the proceedings. In the end, Dr Mujeeb Sahrai presented a shield to the guest. Deans, chairpersons, faculty, sectionals heads of administrative departments and students attended the session in a large number.