Humanity being tested and failing while Gaza bleeds: PM

RIYADH - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, while regretting the ‘deafening silence’ of the international community over the systematic genocide of the people of Palestine, called for swift action to safeguard the inalienable rights of the oppressed Palestinians, by ensuring the establishment of an independent state.

Addressing an Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit, the prime minister said that as Mushlim Ummah, they were duty bound by their religion and conscience to stand resolutely with the people of Palestine more than even before, ‘we should not let this genocide and oppression to persist.’

The extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit kicked off in Riyadh to discuss Israel’s ongoing wars in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

More than 50 leaders of Arab and Islamic countries are taking part in the summit, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. PM Shehbaz stressed that this conference must call for immediate and unconditional ceasefire, impose an immediate arms embargo on Israel and lifting of Israel’s blockade against Gaza, ensuring prompt delivery of food water, electricity and medical aid.

The prime minister also called for holding of accountability of Israel for its war crimes, besides, urging the summit to pursue the adoption of UNGA special session’s resolution 10/24 that followed up a historic advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJA).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also demanded a comprehensive review of Israel’s membership of the United Nations.

He said for more than a year, Gaza had fallen into endless darkness and despair with families torn apart, buildings, schools and hospitals blown up.

He alarmed at the silence of international community which shut its eyes in the face of such crimes committed against Palestinians, adding the atrocities being committed against Palestinians had been rightfully labeled as genocide not only by media, but also by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“With each passing day, every moral code has been flagrantly been violated by Israel yet the killing and destruction continued with no end in sight,” he observed. The prime minister questioned as to how long this annihilation be ignored. Israel has been emboldened with the international community’s indifference and inaction. “There has been utter disregard for the humanity’s repeated calls for a ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian relief and protection of civilians”.

While houses with the occupants were being blown up, he said, the most sophisticated weapons were being supplied to Israel. Indeed, it was assured of unconditional assistance and support.

The prime minister said the International laws which were meant to protect the vulnerable had been torn to shreds. “Humanity is being tested and failing while Gaza bleeds, the world watches in deafening silence,” he added.

Prime Minister Sharif further said after decades of sufferings and oppression, the spirit of resistance of the Palestinians remained unbridled and flames of defiance burnt brighter even under the relentless siege.

“Pakistan stands firm in its commitment to Palestine right to self-determination. We reiterate our unwavering support to establish an independent, viable and contiguous state of Palestine with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its Capital based upon its pre-1967 borders,” he reaffirmed Pakistan’s stance.

The prime minister said that it was the only avenue for justice and durable peace in the holy land.

He said Pakistan strongly condemned Israel’s recent strikes against Iran as an outright violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, adding “We equally denounce Israel’s ongoing aggression against Lebanon and stand in complete solidarity with its people.”

He cautioned that such escalation by Israel constituted a dangerous threat that could unleash a broader war.

The prime minister expressed the hope that this summit would be a moment to transform their words into action. “Together they should move beyond condemnation and act swiftly to uphold justice and dignity for the people of Palestine and all those who faced oppression.”

He also expressed his profound gratitude to the sagacious Saudi leadership for convening the summit.

“We reiterate our rejection of the genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinian people,” Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in an opening speech at the summit.

He stressed the need to continue efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state on the lands of 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The crown prince also condemned Israeli attempts to prevent the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) from delivering aid to Gaza.

Bin Salman said that his country rejects any threat to the security and sovereignty of Lebanon.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, for his part, called on the Arab and Islamic countries to show the highest levels of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

He also demanded the implementation of a UN resolution to halt Israeli assaults on Gaza and to secure the delivery of humanitarian aid into the enclave.

Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza as a “genocide” and a “systematic targeting of Palestinian lives.”

He emphasized that Israel should not be treated as above international law, warning that “international institutions are now at a crossroads as the genocide continues in Gaza and Lebanon.”

Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s deputy prime minister, stressed that the prolonged war on Gaza and its expansion into Lebanon had exacerbated tensions and military escalation in the region.

He called on the international community to take decisive action, meet its humanitarian and legal responsibilities, and immediately end hostilities in Gaza and Lebanon to prevent further escalation.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi said that the ongoing tragic situation in Palestine and Lebanon had dangerously escalated tensions across the Middle East, threatening regional stability.

True stability in the region can only be achieved through a comprehensive vision based on justice and rights, he said.

Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani echoed similar sentiments, criticizing Israel for its continued destruction and genocide in Gaza amid international pressure to stop it.

He added that a cease-fire and efforts to grant the Palestinian people their rightful independence, with East Jerusalem as their capital, are prerequisites for lasting peace and security in the region.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, called for the international community to expedite the implementation of a two-state solution, cease-fire, and prevent further expansion of the conflict, including ending the forced displacement of Gaza’s population and ensuring humanitarian aid reaches displaced people.