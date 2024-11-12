Tuesday, November 12, 2024
IHC disposes of plea after assurance of facilities to PTI founder

November 12, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of the petition regarding the meeting of lawyers with PTI founder and provision of facilities to him as per jail rules. Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by Noreen Niazi, the sister of PTI founder.  The court order said that the jail officials has assured that the PTI founder would be provided all facilities as per the jail rules and court orders.

It said that a detailed report with the signature of deputy superintendent Adiala jail was also produced before the court.

The report stated that the restriction on PTI founder and other prisoners have been uplifted. The court said that Home Department Punjab imposed this ban due to the threats of terrorists’ attacks. It said that the PTI founder has appointed a jail coordinator for his meetings in light of the orders of IHC.

Deputy Superintendent Jail stated that PTI founder is enjoying all facilities in jail as per the rules. The court said that the petitioner’s lawyers were satisfied with the statement of jail administration.    

At this, the court said that the petition is subsequently disposed of.

