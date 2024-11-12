IHC issues notice on plea for Imran Khan case details

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices to the Ministry of Interior and other respondents in Noreen Niazi’s petition seeking details of cases registered against Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

A single bench of the IHC, headed by Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, heard the petition filed by Barrister Salman Safdar, Chaudhary Khalid Yousaf, and Barrister Khadija Siddiqui.

In her petition, Noreen Niazi cited the Federation of Pakistan, through the Ministry of Interior, the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad, and the Director General (DG) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as respondents.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel requested the court to provide complete details of the cases and copies of the FIRs against the PTI founder. The counsel further requested that the arrest of the PTI leader in known and unidentified cases be restrained until a final decision is made on the plea.

The lawyer argued that the illegal and desperate acts of the respondents were in clear violation of due process enshrined under Articles 4, 9, 10-A, and 25 of the Constitution.

He added that the fundamental and constitutional rights of the petitioner’s brother were being infringed upon illegally and unlawfully, and such actions by the respondent authorities amounted to serious misuse of power and excess of authority.

He further stated that it is the constitutional right of the petitioner to be informed about all the cases in which her brother has been implicated so they can defend themselves in a court of law.

The counsel contended that the respondents’ actions were tainted with malice and political victimization, leaving the petitioner with no alternative remedy except to invoke the jurisdiction of the court for redress.

Therefore, the counsel prayed that, in light of the peculiar facts and circumstances, the court direct the respondents to furnish a complete and updated report/list of criminal cases along with the current status and record in which Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi has been implicated. The counsel also requested that the respondents be restrained from making an immediate arrest of Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi in any undisclosed and concealed cases without permission from the court.

After hearing the arguments, the IHC bench issued notices to the respondents and sought their response by Thursday.