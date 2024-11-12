Tuesday, November 12, 2024
IMF proposal may lead to sharp fuel price hike from November 16

Web Desk
6:15 PM | November 12, 2024
National

Petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan are projected to increase significantly from November 16, following a recommendation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to impose a General Sales Tax (GST) on petroleum products and raise the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) from Rs60 to Rs70 per litre.

Sources indicate that if the government implements these measures, fuel prices will experience a substantial rise, placing additional financial pressure on consumers already struggling with high inflation. This potential hike would be the second consecutive fortnightly increase as part of the IMF-mandated economic reforms currently underway.

