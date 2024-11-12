India vs. Cricket

India has now officially refused to come to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy tournament. While there was a slim chance that India might reconsider its rigid stance, most observers predicted that domestic politics and the hardline nationalism of the ruling BJP would once again trump any intention of playing in Pakistan as scheduled. Now that the confirmation is in, Pakistan must respond strategically. This time, Pakistan seems ready to take decisive action against what has become a recurring issue. Previous administrations had contemplated similar moves but ultimately prioritised securing better cricket facilities, maintaining international tournaments, and boosting the Pakistan Cricket Board’s revenue from hosting Pakistan-India matches.

However, it appears Pakistan has reached its limit. PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi has wisely ruled out the so-called hybrid model, which would see India’s matches played at a neutral venue while the rest of the tournament occurs in Pakistan. Another alternative, where the ICC shifts the tournament entirely to another country, is also rightly deemed unacceptable. Securing tournament hosting rights is a significant achievement, and for Pakistan to lose out on hosting because of India’s inflexibility is simply intolerable. The options proposed by the PCB are sound. The primary choice should be for the Champions Trophy to proceed in Pakistan, and if India refuses to participate, their slot should be given to another team that did not qualify on ranking points. This is the most straightforward way to ensure that one country’s internal politics does not disrupt the global cricketing calendar.

If this approach is rejected by the ICC or other boards, Pakistan should consider boycotting ICC tournaments altogether. Pakistan-India matches generate massive revenues for both countries and the ICC itself. By withdrawing, Pakistan would send a clear message of protest, signalling that it will not accept unequal treatment from the ICC, which appears to be favouring financial considerations over fairness.

Pakistan has extended gestures of goodwill for too long, but with PM Narendra Modi in charge, these overtures continue to be disregarded. It is time to demand respect for Pakistan’s rights as a host nation and stand firm in the face of India’s refusal.