Iran envoy to Pakistan calls on chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon yesterday called for a unified stance of Muslim Ummah against the atrocities in Gaza and Kashmir. ‘Pakistan’s Prime Minister had effectively raised the issues of Kashmir and Palestine in the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN),’ said Chairman Rana Qasim Noon condemning the demographic engineering and severe human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine by India and Israel, respectively. He made these remarks in a meeting with Dr Reza Amiri Moghaddam, Ambassador of Iran. Members of the National Assembly Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary and Wajiha Qamar were also present on the occasion. Mushaal Mullick, a prominent Kashmiri activist, expressed gratitude to Iranian government and Iranian people for supporting the Kashmiri cause.

She highlighted the plight of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, who is facing illegal detention at the hands of the State of India.

She condemned the oppressive policies of Israel and India, stressing that both countries were subjecting innocent people to inhumane conditions.

Ambassador Dr Reza Amiri Moghaddam expressed gratitude to the Chairman of the Kashmir Committee, reaffirming Iran’s unwavering stance against aggression and the oppression on Muslims in Kashmir and Palestine.

He emphasized that the cause of Kashmir has been close to the hearts of the Iranian people. He condemned Israel’s violations of basic human rights in Palestine and Lebanon.

Dr Reza Amiri Moghaddam expressed hope that the ongoing session of the OIC would issue a strong statement supporting the Palestinian and Kashmiri cause. He also thanked the Pakistani government and people for their steadfast advocacy for Palestine.

Director General Kashmir Committee Syed Nouman Shah along with Raja Irfan Kiani, Ms Zobia Khurshid and Coordinator Kashmir Commitee Raja Kamran were also present in the meeting.