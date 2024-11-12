Islamabad introduces measures to combat rising air pollution

ISLAMABAD - In response to the growing air pollution and smog levels in Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon convened a meeting with Assistant Commissioners, the Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA), and the Excise Department to outline measures aimed at curbing harmful emissions in the city.

The district administration has imposed new restrictions to combat smog, including the closure of all brick kilns in Islamabad Capital Territory until further notice. Factories emitting smoke will also be temporarily shut down, and smoke-emitting vehicles will be banned from the roads.

The burning of garbage, leaves, and other materials outdoors is now prohibited, with further restrictions placed on environmentally harmful activities.

The Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) has been conducting regular inspections, with a recent check at the vegetable market leading to penalties for nine vehicles due to excessive smoke emissions. Warning letters were issued to 27 other vehicles, and daily operations will now monitor vehicles across the city to ensure compliance with emission standards.

DC Memon emphasized that these steps are preventive measures to manage air pollution levels and avoid severe smog conditions. The initiative aims to foster a cleaner and healthier environment for Islamabad’s residents.