Karachi airport attack mastermind, facilitator arrested

KARACHI - In a major development, the Sindh government on Monday claimed to have busted a group behind the attack on Chinese nationals at Karachi airport.

Sharing details of the arrests made by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, while addressing a press conference along with Inspector-General of police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon, said the investigation identified the suicide attacker as Shah Fahad with the help of NADRA and forensics

“Javed alias Sami, who is the mastermind of the [airport] attack, and the woman facilitator Gul Nisa were arrested from RCD highway [which connects Karachi to Quetta],” the provincial minister said.

He pointed out that the investigation revealed Javed’s direct involvement in the suicide bombing, while Gul Nisa had facilitated him.

He said that the investigators recovered the chassis number and registration plate, which belonged to a double-cabin vehicle, from the spot.

He shared that the attackers’ accomplices included a rickshaw driver, Farhan, and Muhammad Sharif. Additionally, the vehicle used in the attack was registered under the suicide bomber’s name and purchased from a showroom. “An amount of Rs7.1 million was transferred from a bank in Hub for the vehicle purchase, with the funds originating from an account belonging to a man named Saeed Ali, and the attack was further facilitated by a bank employee named Bilal.”

The home minister said the investigation revealed that the vehicle used for the suicide attack was prepared at an undisclosed location in Hub. “The car was loaded with a chemical known as “paint” combined with RDX for the explosion,” he said, adding that a woman named Gul Nisa was used to bring the car to Karachi, and surveillance at the airport was carried out by a person named Javed, who also informed the suicide attacker about the Chinese nationals’ exit from the airport.

He further shared that a terrorist named Danish, who is a technical expert in bomb-making, was nearby when the attacker rammed the explosive-laden vehicle into vehicle carrying Chinese nationals.

Additionally, Rehman Gul is identified as a facilitator for the BLA, while Bashir Zaib, another terrorist, is reportedly managing operations from abroad. “Both of them are yet to be arrested,” he said.

Furthermore, Lanjar also announced a reward of Rs 50 million and commendation certificates for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and its team for their significant achievements in apprehending terrorists involved in a high-profile case. Additionally, recommendations for QPM (Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal) and PPM (President’s Police Medal) awards are being announced for the CTD officers and their team.