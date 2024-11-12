KP govt committed to meet standards set by PMDC: SACM

Timergara - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) for Prisons, Humayun Khan, on Monday toured the newly established Timergara Medical College and conducted a detailed inspection of the college’s laboratories, library, and administration block.

The SACM was joined by several members of the Provincial Assembly, including Azam Khan, Obaid-ur-Rehman, Tehsil Chairman Feroz Shah, Ashfaq-ur-Rehman, and Shakir Shoaib.

During the visit, the Principal of Timergara Medical College, Professor Dr. Sami Ullah, provided a thorough briefing on the college’s current progress and future plans.

Accompanied by the visiting representatives, Humayun Khan conducted a detailed inspection of various college departments. He assured the college leadership of the provincial government’s full support to ensure that classes begin later this year. He emphasized the government’s commitment to meeting the standards set by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and Khyber Medical University (KMU) for both the college and the Timergara Teaching Hospital.

While speaking to the media, Humayun Khan described Timergara Medical College as a game-changing initiative for the people of Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Chitral, and Bajaur. He pledged to do everything possible to ensure the successful launch of classes within this year, adding that this project was a top priority for all elected representatives from the region, who would work closely with the college administration to achieve this goal.

Humayun Khan also emphasized the government’s dedication to providing essential services directly to the community. He pointed out that the establishment of Timergara Medical College would not only offer local opportunities for medical education but also contribute to enhancing healthcare services in the region. This project aligns with the government’s broader vision of improving both the education and healthcare sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in rural areas.

The visit highlighted the strong partnership between the provincial government and local representatives in improving regional infrastructure and services, with a special focus on education and healthcare.