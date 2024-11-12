KP govt to set up child protection units across province soon: Minister

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Monday said that the provincial government is taking pragmatic steps to protect children’s rights and establish child protection units across the province. He was addressing a two-day consultative workshop on strengthening the alternative care system for children without parental care in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The workshop was organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission (KPCPWC) in collaboration with UNICEF.

Syed Qasim Ali acknowledged UNICEF’s contributions and appreciated the stakeholders for holding a successful workshop and reaching a consensus on understanding the issues of children without parental care from both a policy and reform perspective.

The minister emphasised the significance of establishing a monitoring mechanism for children in alternative care. He committed to supporting the necessary policy reforms in this area and suggested creating a roadmap with clear timelines to further the discussion and dialogue with the government on policy-based solutions. He also reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to expanding the network of Child Protection Units across all districts in the province.

The workshop brought together relevant stakeholders to deliberate on the current landscape of alternative care mechanisms and services for children without parental care. It aimed to build consensus on a reform agenda and generate recommendations for the government to regulate such services in the province.

Stakeholders included both government and non-governmental organisations, with representatives from madaris that are currently providing care, shelter, and guardianship services to children in the province.

Sohail Ahmad, Child Protection Specialist at UNICEF, outlined key focus areas specific to children without parental care in the context of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and global standards and norms. He discussed the significance of a rights-based approach to understanding the care and protection of children without parental care, emphasizing the key principles of necessity, suitability, and the child’s best interests in reviewing cases that require alternative care.

He also referred to relevant provisions in the Child Rights Convention and related guidelines, highlighting the importance of addressing the challenges faced by parents to ensure quality care for their children. This includes preventing family separation, exploring family and community-based care options, and using institutional care only as a last resort. Institutional care, he noted, should meet minimum standards of care and be accredited and monitored by a competent authority.

In a notable address, Nazar Hussain Shah, Secretary of the Social Welfare, Special Education, and Women Empowerment Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, thanked participants for their dedication to the welfare and protection of children in need of alternative care. He committed to taking steps toward improving alternative childcare services, including establishing a committee to review child care institutions and finalize the draft Child Protection Policy.

The two-day event marked a significant step toward strengthening the alternative care system in the province, with a commitment from all relevant stakeholders to work collaboratively. The leadership of the KP-CPWC, supported by a dedicated steering committee, will facilitate the government in advancing the necessary reforms to ensure quality care and prioritize the best interests of children without parental care in the province.