KPGA’s legacy in women’s golf flourishes at 53rd Frontier Amateur

LAHORE - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Golf Association (KPGA), a custodian of Pakistan’s rich golfing legacy, has been a beacon of tradition and excellence for 95 years. Founded with a commitment to preserving golf’s historic spirit, KPGA has championed inclusivity, highlighted by its dedication to women’s golf dating back to 1934. This year, the 53rd Frontier Amateur Championship, held from November 8-10, showcased KPGA’s inclusive approach, with categories for professionals, amateurs, ladies, and juniors, bringing Pakistan’s golfing community together in a celebration of skill and heritage. At the heart of this event, Tournament Director and KPGA Secretary Col. Imtinan brought meticulous organization and reverence for history, elevating the championship and demonstrating KPGA’s commitment to honoring its legacy. The championship’s prestigious trophies – theChallenge Cup, Bolton Cup, and Gai Cup – eachcarry a history spanning back to pre-partition India, reminding participants of KPGA’s deep-rooted traditions. The Challenge Cup, dating to 1929, celebrates gross champions, while the Bolton Cup, introduced in 1939, honors net champions. The Gai Cup, awarded to women amateurs, was named after Lady Gai of the Parsi community, a pioneering figure in women’s golf in the region. The 53rd Championship produced remarkable winners across categories, with professionals like Muhammad Sharif (211 strokes) claiming first place, followed by Muhammad Asif (214 strokes) and Roman Khan (214 strokes). In the main amateur men’s category (handicap under 12), Rafi Azam won the net with a score of 203, while Usman Khattak clinched the gross title with a score of 219.

Women golfers showcased exceptional performances, continuing KPGA’s proud tradition of women’s golf since 1934. Zainab Umer won the Gai Cup in the lady amateur net category with a net score of 199, while Sara Amin impressed with a best gross score of 209, taking second in net scoring. Notably, Ms. Soni Wali, a former national champion, continues to serve as an inspiration, symbolizing KPGA’s efforts to break barriers and uplift women in golf.

KPGA’s commitment to the sport’s development extends beyond competitive play, as it promotes an inclusive environment for both seasoned and emerging talents. As KPGA looks to the future, it remains steadfast in preserving its storied legacy while inspiring new generations to carry forward the values of tradition, sportsmanship, and excellence that define its history.