Kundi expresses grief with Sarfraz Bugti over blast

Peshawar - KP Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday, in a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti, expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the terror attack on Quetta Railway Station.

Kundi expressed deep sorrow and regret over the incident and assured the provincial government of his full support in the fight against terrorism. He called for collective efforts in the war against terrorism.

and emphasized that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was ready to extend full cooperation and support to Balochistan.

He added that the sacrifices of the citizens of both provinces and the security forces are well known, and he assured that the culprits of the incident would soon be brought to justice.