Lahore's toxic dark smog is now visible from space

Punjab, especially Lahore, has been grappling with a severe smog crisis that has worsened over the past month. Thick clouds of toxic air are now so extensive they can be observed from space, as seen in striking satellite imagery.

In addition to Pakistan, northern India’s densely smog-covered regions are also visible in NASA’s satellite images, according to a report from CNN.

Cities such as Lahore and Multan remain enveloped in dark haze, obscuring buildings and blanketing streets.

Satellite images from NASA reveal a stark contrast with no visible green cover in both Lahore and New Delhi as both cities struggle under dense layers of smog.

On Tuesday, the Swiss air quality company IQAir ranked Lahore as the world’s most polluted city, placing it at the top of the global Air Quality Index (AQI). India’s New Delhi and Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo ranked second and third, respectively. Lahore’s air quality was classified as highly hazardous.

Meanwhile, UNICEF issued a warning highlighting the severe health risks Punjab’s air pollution poses to over 11 million children under five. The organization reported a surge in hospitalizations, including among young children, in the most affected cities.

UNICEF’s representative in Pakistan, Abdullah Fadil, expressed deep concern about the impact of toxic air on young children, stating, "As smog persists in Punjab, I am alarmed by the health risks it brings to children who have no choice but to breathe this polluted air."

The crisis has prompted Pakistani authorities to close schools and public spaces, as tens of millions face health hazards from the toxic atmosphere. The seasonal pollution surge each winter is driven by crop-burning, coal power plants, heavy traffic, and stagnant air, creating a blanket of smog that has made this season unprecedented, according to Lahore officials.