Man held for blackmailing woman online

MULTAN - Federal investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle claimed on Monday to have arrested a suspect involved in online harassment and blackmailing. According to FIA spokesperson, the accused identified as Majid Hussain, had been involved in harassing a woman for several months with her inappropriate images and messages. In a raid, the FIA team arrested the accused and recovered mobile phones from his possession. A case has been registered against the accused. Further investigation was underway.