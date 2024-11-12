Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Man held for blackmailing woman online

November 12, 2024
MULTAN  -  Federal investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle claimed on Monday to have arrested a suspect involved in online harassment and blackmailing. According to FIA spokesperson, the accused identified as Majid Hussain, had been involved in harassing a woman for several months with her inappropriate images and messages. In a raid, the FIA team arrested the accused and recovered mobile phones from his possession. A case has been registered against the accused. Further investigation was underway.

