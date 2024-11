BAHAWALPUR - A man was killed after being hit by a moving train at Mubarakpur Railway station, some 15 km away from here on Monday. According to Rescue-1122, railway employee Dilshad, resident of Mauza Rakrani Musafir Khana area, was working at a railway track near Mubarakpur station when a Karachi-bound Awam Express crushed him to death. The victim did not look coming train due to poor visibility. Railway Police have handed over the body of the heirs.