Marriage Needs Her Consent

November 12, 2024
In Pakistan, marriages are often decided by families, with the daughter’s consent sometimes overlooked. Yet her agreement is crucial; a marriage based on mutual understanding is far more likely to succeed than one founded on obligation. Evidence shows that marriages without genuine consent can harm mental well-being and lead to instability. Consent is more than just a “yes” or “no”; it reflects respect for a woman’s autonomy in one of life’s most personal decisions. Islamic principles and international human rights standards affirm the right to choose a partner freely.

Families and religious leaders must champion this right, encouraging conversations that respect each woman’s autonomy. Educators and policymakers should prioritise the teaching of mutual consent. We must work towards a society where a daughter’s voice is truly valued.

TANIA SHAHJAHAN,

Sindh.

