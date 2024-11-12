Mashhood distributes cheques among lucky winners of ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ programme

LAHORE - Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said that the government is working day and night to provide basic facilities to the people and the elements who defamed the country were now defaming themselves. He expressed these views at a cheque distribution ceremony among lucky winners who were declared eligible for loans under the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” scheme at Babu Sabu on Monday. Rana Mashhood said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would inaugurate the ‘Green Youth Movement’ programme next month to deal with climate change. “The government believes in action not promises. The Apni Chhat Apna Ghar program is the fulfillment of the promise made to the people,” he added. Mashhood said that all resources were being utilised for the improvement of backward areas, especially those which are deprived of basic facilities even though they are in Lahore. “Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has given a special package for these areas and in this regard development work will tart next year,” he added.

He said Maryam Nawaz had won the hearts of the people of Punjab by giving a wonderful project Apni Chhat Apna Ghar worth Rs700 billion. “We are serving the people day and night and the country has reached a position to take-off, and inflation has reduced,” he added.

He said that the federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was playing its full role in bringing the Muslim world together. “The international community has to come together regarding climate change and in this regard Pakistan is playing its key role. Pakistan’s share in environmental pollution is very small, but we are suffering worst consequences. The people of Pakistan are being deprived of air and light. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will go to Baku and discuss this issue,” he maintained.

Mashhood said that the government was taking all possible measures to empower the youth by following its election manifesto. “The federation has started the Green Youth Movement and PM Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the programme next month. The Green Youth Movement is a very important programme of the PM Youth programme under which young innovators are encouraged to promote the prevention of climate change, including financing the youth in resources needed to deal with climate change in the country,” he said.

He said that under the program, the youth would not only be made aware of the prevention of environmental and climate change, but also small-scale grants would be provided to overcome crises through innovative methods in various fields. “The objective of the program is to mobilize the youth to promote environmental protection and environment-friendly behavior among the public and to promote development and research related to environmental protection and climate change,” Mashhood said.

He said that the PTI government did not pay any attention to sports activities during its government and departmental sports which was abolished by the PTI founder had been revived. “The government is working day and night to improve the country’s affairs. We are going to start a talent hunt programme all over Pakistan and other countries will be our partners,” he added.

He appreciated the efforts of the players and the management for the victory of the national cricket team in Australia after 22 years. He also congratulates PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who started work at the grassroots level.

In response to a question, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan said that the country’s economy was destroyed in the previous government as no foreign investment came into the country after 2018. “However, due to positive policies of the government, foreign investment is coming to the country. Inflation is falling and prices of daily-use goods are coming down significantly,” he added.

To another question, he said that Pakistan is a free country and will not take diktat from anyone. “Elections will be held on time, We are working sincerely for the integrity of the country and the welfare of the people,” he added.