Mayor Karachi’s football initiative to help hunt fresh talent: Noor Jokhio

LAHORE - Municipal Commissioner of Saddar Town, Noor Hassan Jokhio, emphasized that the development of sports fields is a reflection of the fact that the youth of our country are interested in positive activities. “There is immense talent present in the city of Karachi, and what is needed now is proper encouragement and mentorship for the players. Sports should be integrated into all aspects of life to provide the younger generation with a positive environment where they can utilize their full potential.” Noor Hassan Jokhio said this during the opening ceremony of the Metropolitan Football Cup at Maulana Muhammad Ali Johar Park (Kakri Ground), where he also distributed kits to the Saddar Town football team. Present at the event were Shahid Baloch, Chairman of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s Sports Committee, Senior Director of Sports KMC, Raza Abbas Rizvi, and Director of Sports Saddar Town, Asif Azim.The Municipal Commissioner of Saddar Town further said that football is the most played and watched sport in the world.