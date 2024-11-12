MDCAT 2024 expected retake date revealed

KARACHI - The possible date for Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024 retake in Sindh has been revealed. As per details, the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Sukkur has recommended to the Sindh Health Department that the MDCAT 2024 be scheduled for December 1. Preparations for the test are underway, with experts recruited to develop a database of questions.

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has appointed its Controller of Examinations Imdad Khushak as the focal person for the MDCAT 2024, while the Health Department has designated Deputy Health Secretary Zohaib Hasan Sheikh for the role. IBA Sukkur has also written to the PMDC, requesting a format change to include four options instead of five in the multiple-choice questions (MCQs), consistent with their standard approach. On October 26, the Sindh High Court (SHC) set aside the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024 and ordered it to be re-conducted within a month. “The investigative committee admitted that the entire test system is compromised,” the SHC ruled in its written order. The court ruled that there is no other option but to take the test again, adding that the representatives of the Sindh government, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), and Dow University agreed on re-testing. The SHC directed the provincial government, secretary health, and secretary board of universities to re-conduct the test within a month under the guidelines of the PMDC.