Mechanised farming of vegetables launched costing Rs3b

LAHORE - On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, sustainable measures have been undertaken for the first time to increase production of tomatoes and onions in Punjab, according to a handout. Under this project, mechanized farming of vegetables, especially tomatoes and onions has been launched which will cost Rs. 3 billion. On the direction of CM Punjab, 70 percent subsidy will be given on planter, pruners, superior and other agricultural equipment for mechanized farming of vegetables. The farmer will have to pay only 30 percent of the total cost. Likewise, the Punjab government will also give a 70 percent subsidy on buying pulping units, dryers and graders for value addition. On the direction of CM Punjab, Lodhran, Multan and Vehari districts have been selected for onion cultivation, while Khushab, Sheikhupura and Muzaffargarh districts have been selected for tomato cultivation to enhance under cultivation area and production of land. It has been decided to constitute farmer enterprise groups of land owners up to 25 acres in the above mentioned 6 districts. The farmer groups will be imparted training in the Farmers Field School about modern methods of agriculture and smart methods of cultivation. According to CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, farmers groups will also be linked with the international market. The Chief Minister said, “It is my firm resolve to make farmers of Punjab prosperous and happy. For the first time in Punjab, regularly organized and coordinated projects are being launched for the cultivation of vegetables. Mechanized and group farming will not only increase production of vegetables but will also reduce their cost. Tomatoes and onions are daily needs of a common man.

The Punjab government cannot permit tomatoes and onions to be sold at inflated prices and we will undertake all possible steps to ensure welfare and happiness of citizens.” She added, “By the grace of Allah Almighty and owing to hard work of all the stakeholders, essential edibles are available at the lowest price in Punjab as compared to other provinces. Monitoring the prices of essential edibles is also being undertaken on a daily basis.” Helpline 0800-17000 has been set up for the Agriculture Transformation Project. The farmers who are interested in cultivation of vegetables can contact relevant websites, facebook of Agriculture Department or relevant District Irrigation Offices.