Nawaz urges Indian team to participate in Champions Trophy in Pakistan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif has stated that the Indian cricket team should travel to Pakistan to take part in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Speaking to the media outside his London residence alongside his daughter Maryam Nawaz and Punjab Chief Minister, Nawaz Sharif emphasized the importance of fostering peaceful and amicable relations with neighboring countries.

His remarks come after India officially informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it would not be sending its team to Pakistan for the tournament, which is scheduled to take place at three venues in Pakistan from February to March 9. According to ESPNcricinfo, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated that the Indian government had advised against sending the team to Pakistan.

In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering a similar tone in its reply and is exploring the option of inviting another country if India refuses to participate. Sources indicate that the PCB plans to involve the ICC to request a formal explanation from India regarding its decision.

Nawaz Sharif also praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his efforts in steering the national economy towards recovery, noting a continuous decline in inflation.

Additionally, he criticized certain political parties for promoting a culture of misbehavior, arguing that protests should be conducted in a more respectful manner. He condemned recent incidents, including the harassment of former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, stating that the actions had incited youth to engage in inappropriate behavior, such as running after cars and shouting vulgar slogans.