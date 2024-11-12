Nishtar hospitals to have shuttle bus service

MULTAN - A shuttle bus service between Nishtar Hospital-I and Nishtar Hospital-II would be launched from November 13, to facilitate doctors and paramedical staff, besides patients and their attendants. Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, would inaugurate the bus service and initially, ten buses would be operated. The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting presided over by Additional Chief Secretary South Fuad Hashim Rabbani. Additional Secretary Muhammad Farooq Dogar and Manager Punjab Mass Transit Authority Multan, Muhammad Yaseen attended the meeting. Rabbani said the waiting areas would be built at bus stops outside both hospitals. He asked the Punjab Mass Transit Authority to expedite the purchase of electric buses. He said the Punjab government was gradually implementing a plan to introduce electric buses in major cities. During a briefing, Punjab Mass Transit Authority Multan Manager Muhammad Ilyas disclosed that approval had been granted to purchase 69 electric buses for Multan city, with the procurement process set to begin soon.