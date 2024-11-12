Noman Ali wins ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award for October 2024

Pakistan's left-arm spinner has clinched the prestigious ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for October 2024, recognizing his exceptional contributions in Pakistan's Test series victory over England in Multan and Rawalpindi.

The 38-year-old spinner was instrumental in Pakistan’s series win, taking an impressive 20 wickets across the second and third Tests at an average of 13.85. Noman’s stellar performance included his career-best figures of 8/46, leading Pakistan to a memorable home victory in the second Test with a 297-run target set for England.

Noman was among the nominees for the October award alongside South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada and New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner. After winning, Noman expressed his gratitude to his teammates, saying, “I am delighted to be named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month and deeply grateful to my team for their support in our historic Test series win against England.”

In the third Test, Noman's all-round ability shone through. Coming in at a crucial moment with Pakistan at 177/7, he contributed a resilient 45 runs, pushing the team to a 77-run lead. His efforts didn’t stop there; he followed up with a decisive six-wicket haul, dismissing England for just 112 and securing a nine-wicket victory to close out the series.

Noman’s outstanding performances throughout the series have earned him a well-deserved place among the world’s top cricketers for October.