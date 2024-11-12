Only Indians See ‘Hindutva Conquest’

The outcome of the 2024 U.S. Presidential election, which saw Donald Trump reclaim the White House, has ignited worldwide conversations and speculations. While American politics often creates ripple effects that touch on international affairs, this particular victory has led to unique interpretations among various communities—especially within the Indian media. For some in India, Trump’s win is perceived not only as the return of his distinct policies but also as a triumph for Indian Americans. However, this view is largely a media narrative. In reality, deeper geopolitical issues and shifts in U.S. domestic concerns significantly influenced the outcome of the 2024 election.

Since Trump’s victory, Indian mainstream media has been awash with commentary, speculation, and a wave of perceived optimism. Numerous media outlets in India have portrayed Trump’s return as advantageous to Indian interests, even painting it as a symbolic victory for Hindu nationalism. Influential Indian media voices, particularly those aligned with or sympathetic to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), suggest that Trump’s second term could forge stronger Indo-U.S. relations, potentially positioning the U.S. as a strategic ally in countering China and containing regional adversaries such as Pakistan. However, Indian media may be amplifying the perception of influence and significance, perhaps beyond what the reality entails.

The Indian media’s narrative frames Trump’s victory as aligning with Hindu nationalist ideals, fueled by his apparent closeness to the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This perception is bolstered by media stories that emphasize the growing contributions of Indian-Americans in U.S. society and politics, with some even suggesting that these figures may carry sway in Trump’s administration. Nevertheless, it is worth noting that not all Indian-Americans align with Hindu nationalism or the ideologies of Hindutva.

There is also a perception in some parts of Indian media that Trump’s victory represents a form of political validation for those who support Hindutva ideologies. According to these voices, Trump’s policies may benefit India strategically, economically, and ideologically. The media narrative has amplified this view, though it may be grounded more in aspiration than in policy reality.

The 2024 U.S. presidential election saw Indian-origin voters and Arab-Muslim voters both emerge as influential demographic groups, each with distinct political leanings and priorities. According to estimates, around 2.6 million eligible voters in the U.S. are of Indian background, while Arab and Muslim voters collectively represent approximately 3.5 million of the total 160 million voters.

In the American context, Arabs and Muslims represent a diverse coalition, connected by shared cultural and social concerns, yet distinct from one another. This group includes individuals from various religious backgrounds, with a significant number of American Arabs being Christian rather than Muslim. This distinction is important, as Arab and Muslim Americans face unique and evolving concerns that often extend beyond ethnic and religious lines.

Arab and Muslim voters, who previously leaned toward Biden in 2020 due to Trump’s anti-Muslim rhetoric and Middle Eastern policies, shifted their political stance in 2024. This demographic, including disillusioned Arab-Americans and others affected by recent foreign policy decisions, voiced their disapproval of Biden’s approach to issues such as the Gaza conflict. Many in these communities turned toward Trump and independent candidate Jill Stein, who both campaigned on promises to address ongoing Middle East conflicts more assertively. This shift reflects the nuanced ways these groups have responded to U.S. foreign policy, revealing their influence in shaping electoral outcomes.

In the 2020 election, Arab and Muslim Americans had largely supported Joe Biden, motivated by dissatisfaction with Trump’s past remarks on Muslims and his policies affecting the Middle East. However, Biden’s approach to the Gaza conflict, along with a perceived lack of substantial progress on crucial issues, led to a significant shift in 2024. Throughout Biden’s term, criticism mounted from various quarters as his administration struggled to deliver on several promises related to Middle Eastern diplomacy and domestic policies impacting the Muslim community.

A nationwide sentiment grew against the Biden-Harris administration’s stance on the Gaza-Israel conflict, particularly among younger generations of Arab and Muslim Americans who were critical of what they saw as ineffective diplomacy and unchecked spending. For these voters, Trump’s promises to bring “endless wars” to a close resonated deeply, offering a compelling alternative to what they perceived as an outdated Biden’s foreign policy strategy. Additionally, Stein’s platform, which emphasized non-intervention and fair diplomacy, added to the appeal for those disillusioned with the Biden’s stance.

Trump’s rhetoric about ending “endless wars” has struck a chord with these communities, who are eager for a less interventionist approach. His administration, now in its second term, is likely to pursue policies that emphasize stability over direct intervention—a stance that both Arab and Muslim Americans hope will lead to meaningful diplomatic progress in the region.

As Trump takes office for his second term, his foreign policy strategy in South Asia is expected to shift in ways that might be more assertive than during his first presidency. Trump’s history of adopting unconventional strategies to outmaneuver political opponents and enact policies that overturn those of his predecessors suggests that his approach this time will be no different. With a new mandate, Trump could take steps to influence governance and leadership in South Asian nations, particularly in those with Democrat-leaning governments. In Pakistan, for instance, there is speculation that Trump might support the return of Imran Khan to power. Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser of the interim government, Prof. Muhammad Yunus, could face challenges due to his closeness with the Democratic Party in the USA.

While Indian-American voters are believed to have played a significant role in Trump’s election win, it’s noteworthy that the support for Trump is not uniformly bipartisan. The major opposition party in India has shown a stronger affinity toward the Democratic Party, creating a nuanced and divided response to Trump’s return. Trump’s commitment to re-evaluate alliances and prioritize ending prolonged conflicts was a decisive factor in his 2024 win, especially among Arab and Muslim voters who were pivotal in tipping the scales away from Democrats and toward other candidates.

Trump’s return to the White House has created a mix of optimism, concern, and speculation among world leaders. For supporters of Hindu nationalist ideologies and Indian media circles that favor stronger Indo-U.S. ties, there is a sense of expectation that Trump’s policies will lean toward bolstering India’s position and confronting its adversaries. Yet, this perception is not universally shared, nor does it necessarily reflect Trump’s official stance on South Asia. For Indian media, this moment is interpreted as an opportunity, though the practical implications remain to be seen.

As Trump’s administration unfolds, the world will be closely watching to see if these anticipated changes in policy come to pass. The Indian media’s framing of Trump’s return as a “Hindutva conquest” may be an exaggeration, but it reflects the global impact of U.S. politics on diverse communities. For now, communities around the world—whether from India, the Middle East, or elsewhere—are interpreting Trump’s return through lenses that align with their own interests, aspirations, and worldviews.

M A Hossain

The writer is a political and defense analyst based in Bangladesh. He can be reached at writetomahossain@gmail.com