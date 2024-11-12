Pakistan bids farewell to Japanese envoy

ISLAMABAD - Additional Foreign Secretary Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui hosted a farewell luncheon yesterday in honour of the outgoing Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Wada Mitsuhiro, marking the end of his three-year diplomatic mission in Pakistan. Ambassador Wada Mitsuhiro played a pivotal role in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Japan during his tenure from 2021 to 2024. The luncheon served as an opportunity to acknowledge the Ambassador’s contributions to enhancing Pakistan-Japan diplomatic ties and cooperation across various sectors.