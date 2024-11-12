Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Pakistan clinch 2024 Arab Classic Baseball title

Our Staff Reporter
November 12, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Pakistan baseball team emerged as the undefeated champions of the 2024 Arab Classic Baseball Championship in Dubai, solidifying their reputation as a rising power in international baseball. According to the Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) official, the team displayed remarkable skill and resilience, going unbeaten through a field of eight competing nations. Pakistan’s campaign featured a series of dominant performances that ultimately culminated in a resounding 12-1 victory over the UAE in the final. The tournament journey was a showcase of Pakistan’s prowess. They opened with a flawless 10-0 shutout against Bangladesh, followed by a decisive 10-3 victory over the UAE and a sweeping 12-0 win over India. In the quarterfinals, Pakistan overpowered Afghanistan with a stunning 17-3 score, and in the semifinals, they held their ground to defeat Sri Lanka 3-0. The final match reaffirmed their supremacy, as they clinched the title with a commanding performance against the UAE. This achievement further cements Pakistan’s growing legacy in baseball. PBF officials expressed immense pride in the team’s performance, calling the victory a milestone moment that underscores Pakistan’s potential on the global stage in the sport of baseball.

