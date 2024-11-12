Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Pakistan, Denmark hold fourth round of bilateral political consultations

Our Staff Reporter
November 12, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan and Denmark on Monday held the fourth round of Bilateral Political Consultations in Islamabad.

The Pakistan delegation was led by Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, while the Denmark side was led by State Secretary for Foreign Policy, Ambassador Lisbet Zilmer-Johns.

The two sides conducted a comprehensive review of the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, encompassing political relations, trade and investment, climate change, renewable energy, infrastructure development and people-to-people contacts. Important regional and global developments were also discussed.

Expressing satisfaction at the upward trajectory of bilateral cooperation, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining momentum in bilateral relations and coordinating closely on all issues of mutual concern, including at multilateral forums.

They also agreed to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Denmark in a befitting manner this year.

The two sides will explore new avenues of cooperation in green technologies within the framework of the Green Framework Engagement Agreement signed in September 2022.

The next round of Pakistan-Denmark Bilateral Political Consultations will take place in Denmark on mutually agreed dates.

