Pakistan opposes proposal for new permanent seats in UNSC

Pakistan has opposed the proposal for new permanent seats in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and demanded equal and accountable reforms in the council.

Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, Munir Akram, stated that the UNSC has failed to respond effectively to the global threats to international peace and security, primarily due to the inability of its permanent members to reach consensus on decisive actions.

He further argued that adding new permanent members would deepen the dysfunctionality of the Security Council.

Akram emphasised that expanding permanent membership would not resolve the issue but rather contribute to it.

He noted that the question of permanent membership has been a contentious issue since the establishment of the United Nations.