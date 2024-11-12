Pakistan Railways issues Rs 380million in refunds over train delays

Over the past three years, Pakistan Railways has refunded Rs 380 million to passengers due to delays in train departures from the originating station.

According to a Ministry of Railways official, Rs 33 million were refunded in 2023, Rs 269 million in 2022, and Rs 78 million in 2021 in response to passenger complaints regarding significant delays.

Pakistan Railways is actively working to improve service quality and passenger experience. When trains are delayed, passengers are informed through SMS alerts. If a train departs more than six hours late from its starting station, passengers are eligible for a full refund, and in emergencies, complimentary meals are provided. Additionally, in cases of significant disruptions, alternative arrangements are made, such as rerouting or road transportation.

The official also highlighted that rail transport remains a cost-effective option for bulk cargo and long-distance shipments, offering significant fuel efficiency and reducing overall transportation costs. However, for shorter distances or smaller loads, road transport has the advantage due to doorstep loading and delivery.

Discussing international differences, the official noted that many countries, such as the United States, China, and European nations, benefit from dedicated freight corridors, bulk-haulage regulations, and advanced rail infrastructure, which increases efficiency and reduces operational costs. In contrast, Pakistan’s aging rail infrastructure requires substantial government support for modernization to achieve similar efficiencies.