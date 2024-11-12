Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Pakistan's Pharmaceutical exports surge by 31pc in first quarter of FY2024-25

Web Desk
1:15 PM | November 12, 2024
Business

Pakistan's pharmaceutical sector saw a substantial boost in exports, rising by 31.11% in the first quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year compared to the same period last year.

Data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reveals that pharmaceutical exports reached USD 105.936 million from July to September 2024, up from USD 80.796 million during the corresponding period in 2023.

On a yearly basis, pharmaceutical exports in September 2024 increased by an impressive 61.55%, totaling USD 43.607 million compared to USD 26.992 million in September 2023. Month-on-month, exports in September were also strong, rising by 53.78% from USD 28.357 million in August 2024.

Additionally, car sales in Pakistan saw significant growth, with a 112% year-on-year increase in October 2024. Statistics from the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) show that 13,108 vehicles were sold in October, up from 6,180 units in October 2023. In the first four months of the current fiscal year, vehicle sales grew by 50%, with 40,693 units sold compared to 27,162 during the same period last year.

Web Desk

Business

